Bank of America Corp DE Sells 115,480 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $4,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 470,727 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 353.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $481.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

