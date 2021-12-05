Bank of America Corp DE Sells 126,919 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 128,493 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

