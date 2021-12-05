Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after purchasing an additional 380,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after purchasing an additional 546,822 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

