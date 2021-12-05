Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pennon Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Pennon Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

