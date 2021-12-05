BarnBridge Hits Market Capitalization of $116.32 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 4th. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for $22.97 or 0.00046611 BTC on major exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $116.32 million and approximately $20.08 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00240952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BarnBridge

BOND is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,064,436 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarnBridge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BarnBridge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarnBridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

