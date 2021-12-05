Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in November

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Barry Callebaut from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BYCBF traded up $115.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,416.32. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $2,190.00 and a 1 year high of $2,600.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,342.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2,396.49.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

