Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

