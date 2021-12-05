Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 274.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.12 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $234.61 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.84. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.