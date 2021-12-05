Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq Buys 893 Shares

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CFO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $11,457.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq bought 500 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,125.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 107 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $1,487.30.

On Monday, September 13th, Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq purchased 1,250 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $17,775.00.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.