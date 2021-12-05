BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.58

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 883045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

About BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

