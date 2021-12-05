Belt (BELT) One Day Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.99 or 0.08437098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00061341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,248.59 or 1.00003872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00079084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.