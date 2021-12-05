Binemon (BIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Binemon has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and $2.19 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.08414744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.41 or 1.02755915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

