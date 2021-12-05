Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.60 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.11

Bionik Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bionik Laboratories and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 331 1303 2237 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

Summary

Bionik Laboratories competitors beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

