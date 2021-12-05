Bismuth Hits Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,098,115 coins and its circulating supply is 22,965,611 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.