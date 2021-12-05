Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Down 3.9%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). 264,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 492,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.97 million and a PE ratio of -49.00.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blencowe Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blencowe Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.