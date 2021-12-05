Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06). Approximately 264,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 492,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £5.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.99.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

