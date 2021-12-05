Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 11.5%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.30. 54,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 734,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $154,130,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,085,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.