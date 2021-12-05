Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $311.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.70 million and the highest is $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of BE opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 3.69. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock worth $3,897,812 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

