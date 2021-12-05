Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) will post $203.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.20 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full-year sales of $757.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $623.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $382,510.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

