BOMB Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $310,238.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,433.98 or 0.99603346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00051556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00036391 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.95 or 0.00820433 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,539 coins and its circulating supply is 895,751 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.