Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR) traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.21. 42,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 70,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.62 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

