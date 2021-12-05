boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 447 ($5.84).

A number of analysts recently commented on BOO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital raised boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,019.34).

boohoo group stock traded up GBX 2.78 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 163.58 ($2.14). 6,840,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 263.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 158.25 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

