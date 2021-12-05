Boosted Finance Achieves Market Cap of $233,108.02 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $233,108.02 and approximately $29,523.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

