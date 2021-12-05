Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in November

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,271,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,004,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.3 days.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRLXF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

