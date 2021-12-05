Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of BYD opened at $59.68 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
