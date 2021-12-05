Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BYD opened at $59.68 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.