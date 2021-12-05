Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$257.00.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE BYD traded down C$0.87 on Tuesday, hitting C$199.18. 40,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$231.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.64. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$197.57 and a twelve month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The company had revenue of C$617.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

