BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (NYSE:BP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.