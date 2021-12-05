BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 13,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BP stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.84%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

