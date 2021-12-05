BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BRMSY opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BR Malls Participações has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About BR Malls Participações

BR MALLS Participações SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of shopping malls. It also leases out parking spaces and real estate properties. The company was founded on May 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

