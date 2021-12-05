BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BRMSY opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BR Malls Participações has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.93.
About BR Malls Participações
