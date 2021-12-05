Brian Jacobs Sells 50,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total transaction of $14,335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $236.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.28. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

