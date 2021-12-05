Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.04 on Friday. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

