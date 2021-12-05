Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,888,000 after buying an additional 182,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,025,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.

