Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

