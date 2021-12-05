Bridgeworth LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after buying an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

