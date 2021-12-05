Bridgeworth LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

