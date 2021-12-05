Bridgeworth LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

