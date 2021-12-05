Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lifted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 225,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

