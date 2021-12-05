Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

