Brokerages Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE opened at $11.82 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $276.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

