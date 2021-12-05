Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will post $518.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.00 million and the highest is $522.35 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $157.56. 130,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,482. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

