Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

