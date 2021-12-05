Brokerages Anticipate OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. OceanFirst Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

