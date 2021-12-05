Brokerages Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,078. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

