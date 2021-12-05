Brokerages Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings per share of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Sonic Automotive posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,267,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,697,000 after buying an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.