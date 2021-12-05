Brokerages Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.88. 89,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,022. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

