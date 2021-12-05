Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report sales of $6.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $24.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $24.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.63 million, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $33.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 51.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.06. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

In other news, insider David Moradi bought 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $68,598.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $4,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.