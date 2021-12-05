Brokerages Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Datto reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

MSP stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. Datto has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,092,045. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Datto by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Datto by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 609,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

