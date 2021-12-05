Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Frontline posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Frontline by 7.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Frontline by 2.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.