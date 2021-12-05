Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of GP stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $277.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 21.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

