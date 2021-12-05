Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $27,881.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,475,645 shares worth $68,796,709. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,263. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

